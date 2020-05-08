Man screams about 'fake pandemic' over wearing mask in grocery store

(CNN) -- A nearly two-minute, profanity-laced tirade at a code officer at a Miami Beach grocery store is the latest example of mounting tensions in the US over wearing masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
"This is a false flag, a fake pandemic," shouts an unidentified man Sunday in footage from a body camera worn by the code compliance officer.
"You are in violation of my (expletive) constitutional rights and my civil rights," the man shouts. The video was released this week by city officials in Miami Beach, Florida.
Though misinformation and conspiracies have flourished, the novel coronavirus has spread around the world since December, infecting more than 3.8 million people and killing at least 269,000.
Whether public officials implement -- and people follow -- health experts' advice to wear cloth face coverings in places where it's hard to stay 6 feet away from others has become a flashpoint across America. Percolating beneath the more general pandemic stress is a political divide over the role of government, science and even truth.
Miami Beach in early April ordered grocery store customers and employees to wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus. The city is in Miami-Dade County, one of three counties exempt from Florida's reopening plan that began Monday.
The code officer was conducting a routine check Sunday at a Publix grocery store when the video was captured. It is not clear what happened right before the recording began or what sparked the exchange. CNN has reached out to Publix for comment.
City officials in Miami Beach released the video, which also shows the man threatening to file a class action lawsuit and shouting, "You're terrorists," and "There is no pandemic."
The officer tells the man that the store is private property and that he must wear a mask to enter, but the man continues to scream that his rights are being violated.
After about a minute, a patron wearing a mask interjects and yells at the man to leave, the video shows.
"Get away if you don't give a sh*t. We have a right to give a sh*t," the patron yells. "You go away."
The code compliance officer later radios dispatch, though the man who shouted at the officer wasn't cited or reprimanded in the incident, Miami Beach city officials said.
