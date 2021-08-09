Many St. Louis-area companies spurn vaccine mandates, opt instead to encourage, reward

The company asked all 68,500 employees to provide proof of vaccination as soon as possible, and said those who do not will be required to get tested regularly and wear masks at all times in the office. Contractors and subcontractors will have to attest they have been vaccinated before entering Centene premises. The shots are mandatory for employees who visit people’s homes or go into clinical facilities as part of their work. And it will be a condition of employment for new workers starting in October.

Neidorff called for “strong collaboration” between private and public sector leaders.

“We are deeply committed to protecting our members and employees as the delta variant continues its spread across the U.S., causing a new pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Neidorff said in the statement.

The St. Louis Fed is requiring vaccines for all 1,430 of its employees, 1,300 of them based in St. Louis.

“While Reserve bank employees are not government employees, Federal Reserve banks have historically followed the spirit of such broad federal policies,” a St. Louis Fed spokeswoman said in an email.

General Motors is not mandating the shots, but will require salaried employees to report their vaccination status.