Maryland Heights city worker tests positive for COVID-19

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Worker tests positive for COVID-19: An employee of the city of Maryland Heights has tested positive for COVID-19, the city said.

The employee is being treated. No information about the employee, including the department the employee worked in, was released.

A news release from the city said the employee had not had contact with the public since March 20. The city is notifying people who worked in close contact with the employee.

