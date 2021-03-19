Masks are not theater, Fauci tells Sen. Rand Paul in hearing exchange

"And you don't keep in the concept of variants. That's an entirely different ballgame," Fauci added.

"That's a good reason for a mask."

Asked about the exchange by CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Prime Time" Thursday evening, Fauci said, "I don't know what he believes, to be honest with you."

"I've been dealing -- this is not the first time we've clashed at a Senate hearing. You know, there is always -- as is always the case -- a kernel of truth in what he says about that there is protection to some extent after you get infected, there's no doubt about that," Fauci continued.

"He completely does not take into account the variants."

New variants of the virus, such as the B.1.1.7 variant first seen in Britain and the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa, are spreading more widely and may elude the immune response prompted by a previous infection. Fauci noted at the hearing at least one study showed people in South Africa who had been infected with older strains of coronavirus had almost no immune protection against B.1.351.

"You're not hearing what I am saying about variants," Fauci said during the hearing.