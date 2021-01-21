Mass vaccination sites to be established in Missouri, governor says

Missouri plans to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state by the end of the month, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday.

Parson said he was activating the Missouri National Guard to help speed up the process. Nine vaccination teams will each be able to administer 2,500 doses per day, Parson said. He said “targeted” vaccination teams would also be sent to St. Louis and Kansas City “to work with the clergies to assist in the most vulnerable populations.”

Specific dates and locations were not announced.

Missouri has received 572,125 doses and administered 244,476, with just under 50,000 having received the two doses necessary for full immunity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parson said at least 68 vaccinators were manually reporting data, creating “a backlog of paperwork” and making the number of vaccine doses administered appear much smaller than it actually is. He said the mass vaccination sites will help vaccinators catch up on their reporting.