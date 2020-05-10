Maxine Waters' sister, a St. Louis-area resident, has died of coronavirus, the representative says

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus.
Waters told theGrio, a site that focuses on news for black readers, a service will be held in St. Louis, where Waters is from and where her sister was living.
Waters, a Vashon High School graduate, grew up in a family of 13 children. In theGrio article, Waters did not name the sister who died.
The site quoted Waters as saying: "It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She has suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."
On April 23, while speaking on the House floor, Waters said that her sister was dying in a St. Louis hospital, and had coronavirus. Waters dedicated the relief bill to her sister.
.@RepMaxineWaters announced on the House floor that her sister is in the hospital and dying of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/9GhKM1gXFr— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 23, 2020
"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus," Waters said.
