Mayors to St. Louis County officials: Tell us the plan for reopening

CLAYTON — The mayors of 23 municipalities asked St. Louis County officials on Tuesday to publish initial plans for emerging from the pandemic after a six-week lockdown, even if later phases are still under review.

“We are all aware a threat still exists,” the mayors wrote in a resolution read into the record at Tuesday’s County Council videoconference meeting. But the mayors, representing cities as diverse as Wellston and Wildwood, said residents and businesses needed time to plan.

It was one of several letters read at the meeting asking for more information about how the county will emerge from the pandemic.

County Executive Sam Page told the council he planned to announce details on Wednesday about how the county on May 18 would begin to gradually lift restrictions. He cautioned that the pace of reentry would be determined by data on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and that if the county moved too quickly, it risks a second wave of infections.

Page said the county had just marked the lowest number of hospitalizations in more than a week, but that federal health officials recommend a two-week downward trend before relaxing restrictions.