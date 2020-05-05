Mayors to St. Louis County officials: Tell us the plan for reopening

CLAYTON — The mayors of 23 municipalities asked St. Louis County officials on Tuesday to publish initial plans for emerging from the pandemic after a six-week lockdown, even if later phases are still under review.
“We are all aware a threat still exists,” the mayors wrote in a resolution read into the record at Tuesday’s County Council videoconference meeting. But the mayors, representing cities as diverse as Wellston and Wildwood, said residents and businesses needed time to plan.
It was one of several letters read at the meeting asking for more information about how the county will emerge from the pandemic.
County Executive Sam Page told the council he planned to announce details on Wednesday about how the county on May 18 would begin to gradually lift restrictions. He cautioned that the pace of reentry would be determined by data on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and that if the county moved too quickly, it risks a second wave of infections.
Page said the county had just marked the lowest number of hospitalizations in more than a week, but that federal health officials recommend a two-week downward trend before relaxing restrictions.
Also on Tuesday, a committee of council members impaneled by Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, to oversee how the county spends $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief kicked off with an introduction to Page’s pandemic response team.
The committee included only three Democrats. The council’s three Republicans refused to participate because they said the committee has no real power. They had opposed their four colleagues across the dais who carried the vote a week earlier to allow Page’s administration to spend the federal grant without further council approval.
During a 53-minute hearing, the committee chairwoman, Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, and members Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, and Rochelle Walton Gray, D-4th District, emphasized a desire for the funds to be spent equitably and with recognition of the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on African Americans.
The responses tended to be general. Asked by Gray whether the county would hire a diverse staff for contact tracing, Cindy Brinkley, Page’s lead recovery effort adviser, said diversity was “front and center for the team here.”
Asked by Clancy how the effort would help the most vulnerable, Deb Patterson, who is overseeing humanitarian relief, said, “We have a lot of data pools that we can deploy to help ensure that we are making those decisions that help the people that are most vulnerable.”
The committee did not drill into any specific expense. The county has logged $653,153 in expenses and $23.7 million in commitments through Sunday. The biggest so far was a $17.5 million small business relief grant program announced by Page on Friday.
