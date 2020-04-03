McCluer High School food distribution employee tests positive for COVID-19

FLORISSANT — An employee who was part of food distribution at McCluer High School in mid-March has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the Ferguson-Florissant School District.
The employee worked at the school prior to spring bring on March 18, 19 and 20 and was not experiencing symptoms at the time, according to the release.
Staff members who may have been exposed have been notified.
