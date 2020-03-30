You are the owner of this article.
Meals available for kids at nine St. Louis County Library branches, starting today
Image from 123rf

Operation Food Search and the St. Louis County Public Library are providing meals for children starting Monday.

Participating branches will provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches. Meals will be available free of charge for children ages 18 and under and will be distributed in the library branch parking lots.

Meal distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at nine St. Louis County Library branches:

• Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Road, Bridgeton

• Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Road, Florissant

• Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Drive, St. Louis County

• Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67, Florissant

• Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard, St. Louis County

• Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road, Normandy

• Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane, Hazelwood

• Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

• Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road, St. Louis County

More details are available at https://www.slcl.org/drive-thru-meals

