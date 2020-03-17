Meals on Wheels moving to once-a-week deliveries in St. Louis metro area

The Meals on Wheels program in the St. Louis metro region is changing in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead of providing enrolled seniors with a hot lunch every weekday, five frozen meals will now be delivered to recipients each Friday. The change in delivery begins this Friday.

The move applies to seniors in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County and Jefferson County, said Teri Fletcher, an administrator at the St. Peters Senior Center.

She said the change aims to minimize exposure of seniors to the virus. The elderly are among those to whom the virus poses the greatest health risks.

"We certainly plan on resuming their access to hot meals as soon as this whole thing is over with," Fletcher said.

Seniors have been understanding, Fletcher said, with many intending to avoid public gatherings until the pandemic has "blown over."

"People understand why we’re taking these precautionary measures and they're very supportive of it," she said.

There are, of course, some challenges and concerns that arise from the change in programming.

"The biggest concern is a lot of the people we deliver meals to who are homebound, a lot of them are on their own," Fletcher said. "They don’t have anyone else to look out for them. Delivering the meals daily is kind of a safety check."

To provide more regular contact, Fletcher said places like the St. Peters Senior Center will aim to call members once or twice during the week to check on them.

