Meat processing plants have relaxed COVID-19 safety protocols, workers say

The monitors’ duties were shifted to plant leadership and maintenance staff, Tyson spokesman Derek Burleson said. Facilities also have signs encouraging social distancing, he said.

Another chicken processor, Wayne Farms, has a vaccination rate of only 31% at a plant in Decatur, Alabama, and 42% companywide, spokesman Frank Singleton said. The Decatur plant has not reported positive COVID-19 cases since Nov. 22, he said on Friday.

Wayne Farms formerly paid Mona Darby, who has worked at the Decatur plant for 34 years, to come to work 20 to 30 minutes early to enforce proper mask-wearing as other employees arrived, she said. Darby estimated that half of the workers wore their masks correctly over their noses and mouths.

The company halted that role and stopped staggering breaks for employees over the summer, said Darby, also a local leader for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Singleton said Darby’s assistance was not needed because almost all workers comply with a requirement to wear masks.

The Decatur plant operates two production lines, down from five lines prior to the pandemic, because employees have quit, Darby said.