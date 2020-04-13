Medical school alumnus gives $750,000 to SLU for coronavirus vaccine research

ST. LOUIS — A graduate of St. Louis University's medical school and his wife have donated $750,000 to the school's Center for Vaccine Development.

Dr. Stephen Peiper, who graduated in 1977, and Zi-Xuan “Zoe” Wang designated the gift for development of new vaccines for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The funds will establish the university's new Stephen C. Peiper and Zi-Xuan Wang Institute for Vaccine Science and Policy.

Peiper is the chair of the department of pathology, anatomy and cell biology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and a senior vice president of the Jefferson Health System. Wang is the scientific director of the molecular and genomic pathway laboratory for the 14-hospital system.

Peiper has researched HIV and cell biology. As a clinical lab scientist, Wang has led COVID-19 testing programs in Philadelphia.

"It is clear to me that it will be critical to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 in order to win this war," Peiper said in a statement.

The university's Center for Vaccine Development is one of nine federally-funded research facilities in the country. SLU researchers are also studying potential COVID-19 treatments with funding from the National Institutes of Health.

