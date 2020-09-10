Medical worker in southwestern Missouri dies of COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. — A 40-year-old medical worker at a southwestern Missouri clinic has died from COVID-19, the CEO of her company said.
Marie Brumbaugh was a medical assistant at a clinic in Branson operated by CoxHealth. CEO Steve Edwards said in a statement Wednesday that it isn’t certain how Brumbaugh caught the disease, but it may have been while she caring for a patient who was at the clinic unrelated to the coronavirus and who removed a mask briefly during treatment. That patient later tested positive for COVID-19.
Edwards said it’s also possible that Brumbaugh, who died Wednesday, contracted the disease through community spread since the virus is prevalent in Taney County, where nearly 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services since the start of the pandemic.
Brumbaugh “served our patients with great kindness, compassion, and honor, prioritizing the health and safety of others,” Edwards said in the statement.
