 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical worker in southwestern Missouri dies of COVID-19
0 comments

Medical worker in southwestern Missouri dies of COVID-19

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
COVID-19

This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

Photo courtesy of NIAID-RML

BRANSON, Mo. — A 40-year-old medical worker at a southwestern Missouri clinic has died from COVID-19, the CEO of her company said.

Marie Brumbaugh was a medical assistant at a clinic in Branson operated by CoxHealth. CEO Steve Edwards said in a statement Wednesday that it isn’t certain how Brumbaugh caught the disease, but it may have been while she caring for a patient who was at the clinic unrelated to the coronavirus and who removed a mask briefly during treatment. That patient later tested positive for COVID-19.

Edwards said it’s also possible that Brumbaugh, who died Wednesday, contracted the disease through community spread since the virus is prevalent in Taney County, where nearly 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services since the start of the pandemic.

Brumbaugh “served our patients with great kindness, compassion, and honor, prioritizing the health and safety of others,” Edwards said in the statement.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports