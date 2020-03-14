Medical workers stand in steady rain to test people for coronavirus at Mercy site in Chesterfield

Editor's note: Story will be updated

CHESTERFIELD —Masked, gowned and gloved medical workers waited in a steady rain Saturday morning as people drove up to a Mercy hospital system building to be tested for the coronavirus, which has spread to pandemic proportions and brought daily life to a near-standstill across the country and the world.

In a parking lot outside a Chesterfield building that typically does not see patients, the medical workers took nasal swabs from people as they sat in their vehicles.

"It's not an examination. It's not a clinic. It's a collection site," said Donn Sorensen, executive vice president of the Mercy system.

Within the first hour, the drive-through testing site handled about 20 cars that arrived in a steady stream but never became a long line of people waiting. Mercy announced Friday it would open the drive-through site.

Most of the people arriving for testing were alone in their vehicles, most of which bore Missouri license plates.

The testing process takes about 5 minutes and the people being swabbed were told the wait for results could be four to five days, but Mercy officials hoped for quicker results. In the meantime, they were being asked to self-quarantine while they wait.

Cathy Renth, the director of patient logistics, demonstrated on Friday how the testing would be done. On Saturday, she was on-site overseeing the testing in a light-blue gown, goggles, gloves and a mask.