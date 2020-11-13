 Skip to main content
Mehlville teacher's union among sponsors for free drive thru COVID-19 testing Saturday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Free, drive thru testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in south St. Louis County.

The testing site, sponsored by the Mehlville National Education Association and CareSTL Health, will be at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road.

The groups are hoping to target students and teachers, but testing is open to anyone. 

Amid rises across the St. Louis region in COVID-19 cases, other sites are also hosting free testing, and local authorities are setting more restrictions for residents and businesses to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

Sports