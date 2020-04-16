Meramec Bluffs nurse dies after testing positive for COVID-19

BALLWIN — A nurse who worked at the Meramec Bluffs senior living community has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Jenniffer Anderson-Davis, 44, of Hazelwood, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9 and died on April 14. She most recently served as an admission and discharge nurse.

"She loved her residents — I can't say that enough," said her daughter, Bailey Davis, 19. "She would do anything for them."

Lutheran Senior Services, the company that owns Meramec Bluffs, said in a statement that an official cause of death has not been released.

"We are not speculating as to whether COVID-19 was the cause," the company said in a statement.

Senior living facilities have enacted strict rules during the pandemic, like banning visitors, screening employees and residents, and canceling group events. Still, several communities in the St. Louis region have reported COVID-19 cases.