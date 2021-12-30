Mercy joins other health care providers in restricting visitors once again

ST. LOUIS — Officials with the Mercy health system announced Thursday they will limit the number of visitors to one per patient at their hospitals and clinics under all but a few circumstances.

Mercy officials cited the "recent rapid surge in COVID positive cases across Mercy communities" for the change.

For anyone who is a pediatric, obstetric or end-of-life patient, the visitor limit will be two per patient. And because of the potential for COVID complications, there are some patients who will not be allowed any visitors, Mercy officials announced.

BJC HealthCare and SSM Health announced earlier this week that they also would once again tighten visitor restrictions in response to the recent spike in case rates.