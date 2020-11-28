Metro area hits another new COVID record

The St. Louis region set another grim record Saturday: the rolling seven-day average of residents hospitalized with the coronavirus reached a new high of 884, according to the St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force.

The seven-day average is important because it shows an accurate trend of cases while minimizing the effect of daily fluctuations in the reported numbers.

The actual number of people in area hospitals Saturday with confirmed and suspected cases of the coronavirus was 983, up from 956 the day before.

However, the number of new patients admitted to area hospitals dropped from 108 to 88, and the rolling seven-day average of new hospital admissions also fell from 125 to 116. These numbers reflect a two-day lag in reporting, which helps to ensure accuracy.

The number of patients in intensive-care (ICU) beds remained the same at 195 and the number of patients on ventilators was also unchanged at 122.

Staffed hospital beds in the area were at 76% capacity, according to the task force. ICU beds were at 86% capacity.

Overall, Missouri saw 2,204 new confirmed cases of the disease and just eight new deaths. Illinois reported 108 new deaths and 7,873 confirmed and probable cases of the virus.