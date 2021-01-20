Metro East coronavirus restrictions likely to be eased Thursday

“Mitigation procedures plus people getting vaccines will continue to drive our numbers down,” she said, adding that the metrics might be met anywhere from six weeks to three months from now.

Federal data show that roughly half of the vaccine distributed to Missouri and Illinois has not yet been administered.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a briefing Wednesday that the apparent delay was due in part to a lag in reporting. Williams said about 140,000 doses of Moderna vaccine have been distributed to long-term health care facilities, but only 26,000 of those doses have been reported as administered by CVS and Walgreens, two companies providing vaccinations.

“That’s a universe right there of about 120,000 that we don’t control the reporting of,” Williams said.

The pharmacies promised to finish vaccinating on Jan. 25, meaning the gap between vaccines received and vaccines administered will likely decrease substantially in the coming days, said Lisa Cox, DHSS spokeswoman.