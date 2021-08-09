Metro East hospitals restrict visitors, citing rising COVID-19 cases

METRO EAST — The Hospital Sisters Health System limited visitors on Monday at three Illinois hospitals due to rising COVID-19 rates.

St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, and Holy Family Hospital in Greenville will only allow one visitor per patient in most settings.

Pediatric patients will be allowed two parents or guardians. Patients in end-of-life situations will be allowed two visitors. And patients in the women and infants center in Breese will be allowed two visitors.

No visitors are allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19, nor for those with confirmed cases of the virus.

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois, switched to a similar visitor policy in late July, citing increased case rates in St. Clair County.

