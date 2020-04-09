Metro East religious leaders, police ask faithful to stay home amid viral threat

COLLINSVILLE — Several religious leaders in the East St. Louis region joined Thursday with the Illinois State Police to ask worshippers to stay home for Easter and Passover in light of the threat of the coronavirus and the state stay-at-home order.

“They reached out to us through various channels over the past 48 hours with their concerns about some congregations that are seriously considering having services in large groups during the Easter holiday,” state police Director Brendan Kelly said during a news video-conference. “Obviously that’s not in compliance with the executive order for staying home and proper social distancing.”

Kelly didn’t specify which congregations were planning on holding in-person Easter services Sunday. Many religious organizations in East St. Louis have already begun posting sermons on their Facebook pages. The Jewish celebration of Passover began this week and extends to April 16.

Bishop Henry Phillips with the Power of Change Christian Church recognized that “many traditions are being broken” amid the pandemic, but begged other pastors considering having public Masses to keep their congregants safe.