Metro East religious leaders, police ask faithful to stay home amid viral threat

COLLINSVILLE — Several religious leaders in the East St. Louis region joined Thursday with the Illinois State Police to ask worshippers to stay home for Easter and Passover in light of the threat of the coronavirus and the state stay-at-home order.
“They reached out to us through various channels over the past 48 hours with their concerns about some congregations that are seriously considering having services in large groups during the Easter holiday,” state police Director Brendan Kelly said during a news video-conference. “Obviously that’s not in compliance with the executive order for staying home and proper social distancing.”
Kelly didn’t specify which congregations were planning on holding in-person Easter services Sunday. Many religious organizations in East St. Louis have already begun posting sermons on their Facebook pages. The Jewish celebration of Passover began this week and extends to April 16.
Bishop Henry Phillips with the Power of Change Christian Church recognized that “many traditions are being broken” amid the pandemic, but begged other pastors considering having public Masses to keep their congregants safe.
“We are saying to you, brother to brother, brother to sister, to please refrain from any public worship gathering at this time,” Phillips said. “It is not the state impeding upon the church — this is not an issue of separation of church and state. This is the separation of life and death, and we have lost already too many pastors, bishops and christian people.”
The African American community, in particular, has been hit hard by COVID-19, said pastor Kendall Granger with New Life Community Church.
“The words of a dying church are, ‘We’ve never done it like this before, and we’ve always done it this way,’ ” Granger said. “Now we have an opportunity to do something amazing ... If your sanctuary holds 500 people, you have the opportunity to reach thousands through the web. You are now not locked in one room.”
Kelly said that police did not intend to "storm into church buildings" but if "people's lives are put at risk, there are consequences for that down the road."
“Rounding up people and arresting people is not the intent of the executive order,” Kelly said. “There are incremental steps for enforcement, and this is absolutely the most important step is to appeal to the common sense of people, appeal to the goodness of people, and to appeal through leaders like these in a community setting being a good example."
More than 16,000 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 500 have died.
