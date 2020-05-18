You are the owner of this article.
Metro East will see early emphasis on contact tracing, in Illinois' latest push against coronavirus
Metro East will see early emphasis on contact tracing, in Illinois' latest push against coronavirus

Pritzker apologizes for saying MLB players shouldn't bargain

In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an extension of the stay-at-home order for Illinois as well as a mandatory face covering order at his daily Illinois coronavirus update at the Thompson Center. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

 Tyler LaRiviere

The Metro East will be at the forefront of Illinois’ efforts to ramp up its contact tracing capabilities as it fights to control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

State officials announced Monday that St. Clair County will be one of two counties to take part in a pilot program that aims to “massively” expand contact tracing. The health departments there and in Lake County, near Chicago, were chosen as initial partners for a collaborative approach to tracking how infected patients may have contracted the virus, and to identify those who, in turn, may have then become infected.

“These local health departments were chosen for having significant needs in terms of case numbers in vulnerable populations, a robust capacity for tracing, and great existing collaborations of public health personnel, medical students and volunteers already on the ground,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

There are currently contact tracing efforts underway in 29% of the state's coronavirus cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a Monday press briefing. He said the level is well short of the “industry standard” of 60%.

“That’s a number we want to push as high as possible,” Pritzker said.

Overall, the state has now reported 96,485 cases of the virus — including 2,294 new ones announced Monday. Meanwhile, Illinois has seen at least 4,234 coronavirus deaths, with 59 additional ones announced Monday. 

