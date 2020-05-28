You are the owner of this article.
Metro Transit to resume fares for buses following coronavirus-related suspension
ST. LOUIS — Customers will have to start paying again to use Metro Transit vehicles starting June 1, according to a Thursday news release from the company.

Fares have been waived since March 21 due to the coronavirus, and passengers have been required to board through the rear of the bus.

Passengers will still be required to wear face coverings when riding MetroBus and MetroLink, but they will be able to use the front door starting June 1.

Face masks have been required on Metro Transit vehicles since May 11.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

