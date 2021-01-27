Mexico’s richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Reuters
MEXICO CITY — Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.
Elias said Slim, 80, is doing “very well” and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored during his treatment.
