Mexico’s richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19
Mexico’s richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2019 file photo, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim listens to a question during a news conference at his office in Mexico City. Slim’s son said on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, that his father has become infected with COVID-19 but that his symptoms are minor. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

 Fernando Llano

MEXICO CITY — Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.

Elias said Slim, 80, is doing “very well” and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored during his treatment. 

