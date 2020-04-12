You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MICDS lowers tuition in response to coronavirus
0 comments

MICDS lowers tuition in response to coronavirus

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
MICDS

Framed through a new window, students play whiffle ball in the Founders' Court area at Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, on Friday, April 25, 2014 in Ladue. The new construction and renovations at MICDS make up 86,000 square feet. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle, scordle@post-dispatch.com

 Stephanie S. Cordle

LADUE — Tuition at the private Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School will be lowered by $2,000 for the 2020-2021 school year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as approved by the school’s board of trustees.

Tuition at the school ranges from $21,160 in the lower grades to $29,040 for middle and high school.

“We recognize that some families are questioning their ability to afford MICDS in view of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” reads a letter sent earlier this month from Jay Rainey, head of school. “We encourage these families to apply for additional tuition relief beyond the $2,000 tuition credits that we are extending for the 2020-21 school year.”

Other financial adjustments include:

•Purchasing a $300 tuition refund insurance policy for each student

•Eliminating the $300 fee for paying tuition over 10 installments instead of a lump sum

•Increasing financial aid packages

•The estimated cost of the changes is $3.9 million, according to Rainey.

The school also launched the new Ram Relief Fund to help families in need, supported by donors.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports