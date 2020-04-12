MICDS lowers tuition in response to coronavirus

LADUE — Tuition at the private Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School will be lowered by $2,000 for the 2020-2021 school year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as approved by the school’s board of trustees.

Tuition at the school ranges from $21,160 in the lower grades to $29,040 for middle and high school.

“We recognize that some families are questioning their ability to afford MICDS in view of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” reads a letter sent earlier this month from Jay Rainey, head of school. “We encourage these families to apply for additional tuition relief beyond the $2,000 tuition credits that we are extending for the 2020-21 school year.”

Other financial adjustments include:

•Purchasing a $300 tuition refund insurance policy for each student

•Eliminating the $300 fee for paying tuition over 10 installments instead of a lump sum

•Increasing financial aid packages

•The estimated cost of the changes is $3.9 million, according to Rainey.

The school also launched the new Ram Relief Fund to help families in need, supported by donors.

