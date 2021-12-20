Michele Munz’s memorable stories from 2021: The fight against COVID and the price paid by health care workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely taken this health reporter on a roller-coaster ride this year.

The public went from being exuberant over the arrival of vaccines, with crowds scrambling to find doses, to falling victim to misinformation and struggling with lagging vaccination rates.

When cases and hospitalizations waned in the spring, my list of stories to write finally began to include issues not related to COVID-19. But that sense of normalcy took a sharp turn over the summer as Missouri suddenly became ground zero for the fast-spreading new delta variant.

The ride doesn’t seem to be coming to an end. We are closing out the second year of the pandemic with continued fighting among residents and politicians over measures to curb the spread, facing another winter surge with fewer health care workers, a need for booster shots and the development of another concerning variant, omicron.

Here are my five most memorable stories in chronological order: