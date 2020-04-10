Midwest blood banks seek recovered patient plasma for tests

O’FALLON, Mo. — A blood bank operating in Missouri and three other Midwestern states is seeking plasma donations from people who have recovered from the coronavirus in hopes of helping those still battling the disease.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is seeking people who tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and have not had symptoms for at least 28 days. The blood bank operates in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The first donations are expected within the next few days.

“We think everything we collect is going to be used somewhere and likely the demand for this treatment will exceed what we can collect,” blood center spokesman Kirby Winn said Friday.

Doctors around the world are turning to blood plasma infusions in the hopes of helping patients recover from COVID-19. It’s not certain that it works, but the Food and Drug Administration on April 3 announced that a national study being led by the Mayo Clinic would offer experimental plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients and track how they fared.

The idea is that when an infection occurs, the body begins to make proteins called antibodies specially designed to target that pathogen. Those antibodies then remain in a survivor’s blood — specifically, in the plasma — for months or even years.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

