Missouri again breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time this month, Missouri reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Missouri on Saturday reported 958 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, topping the previous single-day record of 936 cases set Tuesday.

The numbers reported Saturday mark the fourth time the state’s record for daily COVID-19 cases has leaped upward since June 25, when the record for the most new cases over a single day was 553.

As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases reported by the state is 731, up from 547 a week ago.

The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests results, compared to the total number of test results reported, increased slightly over the week. On Saturday, nearly 6.8% - 958 out of 12,980 COVID-19 tests - returned positive results, up from 6.2 percent a week ago.

A total 32,248 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 31,290 on Friday.

Missouri also reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total number of people how have died of the disease in the state to 1,130.

This is a developing report. Please check back for updates.

