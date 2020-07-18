You are the owner of this article.
Missouri again breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases
Missouri again breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time this month, Missouri reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. 

Missouri on Saturday reported 958 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, topping the previous single-day record of 936 cases set Tuesday. 

The numbers reported Saturday mark the fourth time the state’s record for daily COVID-19 cases has leaped upward since June 25, when the record for the most new cases over a single day was 553. 

As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases reported by the state is 731, up from 547 a week ago.

The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests results, compared to the total number of test results reported, increased slightly over the week. On Saturday, nearly 6.8% - 958 out of 12,980 COVID-19 tests - returned positive results, up from 6.2 percent a week ago. 

A total 32,248 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 31,290 on Friday. 

Missouri also reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total number of people how have died of the disease in the state to 1,130. 

This is a developing report. Please check back for updates. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

