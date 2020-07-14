You are the owner of this article.
Missouri again breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases
top story

ST. LOUIS — Missouri on Tuesday reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, for the third time in eight days.

The state reported 936 cases, topping the previous single-day record of 795 cases Thursday. Earlier last week, on July 6, the state reported a then-record daily increase of 773 cases.

Before last week, the record for the most new cases over single day was 553 on June 25. 

The rapid increases in new cases over the last week have brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri to 28,826. The state also reported ten deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of dead to 1,093. 

This is a developing report. Please check back for updates. 

