Missouri and Illinois report record increases in COVID-19 cases

As of Saturday, hospitals in the St. Louis region were at 83% capacity of available staffed beds, an improvement from Friday, when it was 90%. The hospitals also reported 84% capacity of available staffed beds in the ICU, an improvement from Friday, when it was 91%.

“It gets quite frustrating at times,” Whitaker said. “Today we have 192 new cases with only three changes in congregate care facilities. That means there are 189 people of community spread throughout St. Clair County. This is all over our county. Today there are 90 new cases under the age of 40 and a good majority of those are school-age children. We have all got to step up and do better. I’ve seen it when I’ve been out in public: people choosing not to wear a mask or not to social distance. And those choices are hurting everyone.”