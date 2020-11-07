Missouri and Illinois report record increases in COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — Missouri and Illinois both recorded record increases Saturday in COVID-19 cases, straining hospitals and raising the possibility of another stay-at-home order in the St. Louis area.
The 4,559 newly confirmed cases brought the pandemic total to 205,066 in Missouri. The state also added 19 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 3,150. And the state’s seven-day average of new cases reached 2,811 on Saturday.
Hospitalizations across the state also hit a new record of 1,926, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.
Illinois recorded 12,438 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 477,978. The death toll rose by 75 to 10,154.
St. Louis County, the largest county in the metro area, saw the number of cases climb by 626, to 35,219. Two more deaths were recorded, bringing the cumulative death toll since the start of the pandemic to 897.
“The virus is hitting us harder now than it ever has,” Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Friday.
On Saturday, the task force reported the seven-day average number of hospital admissions rose from 73 to 78, a record. The average was 35 a month ago. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from 522 on Friday to 529 — more than double the number from early October.
As of Saturday, hospitals in the St. Louis region were at 83% capacity of available staffed beds, an improvement from Friday, when it was 90%. The hospitals also reported 84% capacity of available staffed beds in the ICU, an improvement from Friday, when it was 91%.
The task force reports data from hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s systems.
St. Clair County on Saturday recorded its highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic, said Bryan Whitaker, assistant director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
“It gets quite frustrating at times,” Whitaker said. “Today we have 192 new cases with only three changes in congregate care facilities. That means there are 189 people of community spread throughout St. Clair County. This is all over our county. Today there are 90 new cases under the age of 40 and a good majority of those are school-age children. We have all got to step up and do better. I’ve seen it when I’ve been out in public: people choosing not to wear a mask or not to social distance. And those choices are hurting everyone.”
This story will be updated.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.