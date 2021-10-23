Missouri announces new guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials have updated their guidance for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Missourians who received either the Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna shots.
The Department of Health and Senior Services says people are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after getting either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine if they fall in one of these groups: 65 or older, over 18 and live in long-term care facilities, over 18 with an underlying medical condition, or over 18 and live or work in a high-risk setting, such as first responders or teachers.
For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, everyone over 18 is eligible to receive a booster shot two months after receiving the dose.
“While it is important that those who are eligible begin getting their booster doses, 36% of Missourians age 12 and up haven’t yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s not too late to do so,” DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said in a statement. “Taking that step now would provide one with a high level of protection for the holidays.”
DHSS advises that booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.
Individuals can also get the flu shot at the same time they receive the COVID-19 booster shot. Find a flu shot near you at MOStopsFlu.com.
DHSS provides this guidance on getting the vaccine for free:
• Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
• Call the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489). Help is available in multiple languages.
• Locate local vaccination events in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.
• Seniors and homebound adults can make arrangements using information at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors
To reach the Missouri DHSS COVID-19 Public Hotline, call 877-435-8411, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Missourians can also get a free COVID-19 test:
• Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.
• Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program.
• Find a free testing option near you through the federal pharmacy locations.
