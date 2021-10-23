 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri announces new guidance on COVID-19 booster shots
0 comments

Missouri announces new guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City holds vaccine event at Civic Center Transit Center downtown

Metro public safety officer Ronald Stewart, left, receives a Pfizer covid vaccine from volunteer, Dr. Edward Schlafly, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Civic Center Transit Center, 401 South 14th St. The City of St. Louis Dept. of Health partnered with Metro Transit to offer vaccinations at a convenient place for commuters, transit workers and anyone who wanted to get a shot. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials have updated their guidance for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Missourians who received either the Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna shots.

The Department of Health and Senior Services says people are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after getting either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine if they fall in one of these groups: 65 or older, over 18 and live in long-term care facilities, over 18 with an underlying medical condition, or over 18 and live or work in a high-risk setting, such as first responders or teachers.

For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, everyone over 18 is eligible to receive a booster shot two months after receiving the dose.

“While it is important that those who are eligible begin getting their booster doses, 36% of Missourians age 12 and up haven’t yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s not too late to do so,” DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said in a statement. “Taking that step now would provide one with a high level of protection for the holidays.”

DHSS advises that booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Individuals can also get the flu shot at the same time they receive the COVID-19 booster shot. Find a flu shot near you at MOStopsFlu.com

DHSS provides this guidance on getting the vaccine for free

• Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

• Call the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489). Help is available in multiple languages. 

• Locate local vaccination events in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.  

• Seniors and homebound adults can make arrangements using information at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors

To reach the Missouri DHSS COVID-19 Public Hotline, call 877-435-8411, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday 

Missourians can also get a free COVID-19 test:

• Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.

• Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program.

• Find a free testing option near you through the federal pharmacy locations.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Broken heart syndrome on the rise in women

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News