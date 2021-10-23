Missouri announces new guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, everyone over 18 is eligible to receive a booster shot two months after receiving the dose.

“While it is important that those who are eligible begin getting their booster doses, 36% of Missourians age 12 and up haven’t yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s not too late to do so,” DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said in a statement. “Taking that step now would provide one with a high level of protection for the holidays.”

DHSS advises that booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Individuals can also get the flu shot at the same time they receive the COVID-19 booster shot. Find a flu shot near you at MOStopsFlu.com.

DHSS provides this guidance on getting the vaccine for free: