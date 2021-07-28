Missouri attorney general promises to sue over upcoming Kansas City mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday he will sue to overturn Kansas City’s new mask mandate, his second legal challenge of new mask orders in the state.

Schmitt is already suing to stop new mandates in the St. Louis area, but hasn’t yet asked for a temporary restraining order in the case. It’s unclear whether the Republican attorney general will request one for Kansas City, but without it a judge may not rule for months.

Schmitt’s promise to sue came before the details of the mandate had even been announced. Mayor Quinton Lucas said Tuesday night the city would impose a new mandate, with more information to follow on Wednesday.

“To the great people of Kansas City: I will be filing a lawsuit to protect your freedoms,” Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, tweeted. “This mask mandate is about politics & control, not science. You are not subjects but citizens of what has been the freest country in the world & I will always fight for you.”

Lucas, a Democrat who has weighed a Senate campaign, quickly responded by challenging Schmitt to a debate on Fox News.

“Dude, the order hasn’t even been filed yet. What are you suing about?” Lucas tweeted.