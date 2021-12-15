Missouri attorney general’s ‘campaign of litigation terror’ sows fear, confusion among local leaders

Still, several districts’ elected boards on Monday voted to remove mask requirements and curb quarantine rules for the semester that will start in January.

Those include schools in Smithville and Kearney, where students who are close contacts of those infected with COVID will no longer be required to stay home if they don’t show symptoms. Masks will continue to be mandated on school buses, per a federal requirement.

In Smithville, superintendent Todd Scheutz presented the plan to the board of education after they met with counsel from the attorney general’s office in closed session. The district was one of dozens that received additional cease-and-desist letters from Schmitt last week over their current masking and quarantine rules.

Board member Sarah Lamer said the district is still maintaining local control, but suggested the letters played a role in the Monday decision.

“I wanted (5- through 12-year-olds) to have the chance to get vaccinated before I remove the masks,” she said. “So whether or not the attorney general sent the letter last week, I probably would have moved forward with removing masks as a requirement anyway. So that’s kind of what irritated me last week.”