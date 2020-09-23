Missouri blames record daily number of COVID-19 deaths, 83, on delay in death certificate data

ST. LOUIS — Missouri added a record number of new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday — 83 — which state health officials blamed mostly on a delay in death certificate data.

The delay also caused many of 57 deaths to be reported on Tuesday. Most of the deaths actually occurred over the past two months, and some occurred as far back as April, according to Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The new deaths bring the state toll to 1,947 since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the 140 deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday, 129 were the result of updating cases in the state’s disease surveillance system with death certificate data, Cox stated in an email.

The newly added deaths came from all over the state, with Kansas City and Jackson County adding more than a dozen deaths each.

“We are continuing to work with local public health agencies to update case information when needed,” Cox said.