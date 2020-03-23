Missouri boards urge restraint on prescribing drugs hyped by Trump

The Missouri boards that regulate physicians and pharmacists on Monday issued a joint statement designed to prevent hoarding of drugs that President Trump has suggested could treat people with the coronavirus.

But unlike other states that have taken action to stop healthy patients from stockpiling drugs, the statement was advisory only, leaving doctors and pharmacies to police themselves.

No medicines have been approved for treating COVID-19. Trump has pointed to reports that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has been effective and should be made available quickly. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned the evidence it is effective against COVID-19 is, so far, anecdotal. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that a study of the drug will start this week.

The Missouri boards said they have seen “increased reports of prescriptions being issued” for hydroxychloroquine, a related drug, chloroquine, and another drug hyped by Trump, the antibiotic azithromycin. Doctors are writing prescriptions for healthy people to stock up on the drug in case they get sick.