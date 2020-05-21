You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri Botanical Garden is reopening, but you'll need a mask and advance tickets
0 comments

Missouri Botanical Garden is reopening, but you'll need a mask and advance tickets

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Botanical Garden cherry blossoms survive storms

Gabby Holtrop, 11, (left) of Belleville jumps to reach the fresh blossoms on a group of Yoshino cherry trees on Thursday, April 11, 2013, as she walks with her friend Claire Marler, 11, during a field trip to the Missouri Botanical Garden. According to Benjamin Chu, horticulture supervisor of the Japanese garden there, the blossoms survived Wednesday's storm because the flowers were pretty fresh having just opened late Tuesday and early Wednesday. And the winds were not sustained, gusting only to 31 mph for a very short time. Barring heavy rainfall, the blossoms should remain for the next several days. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Botanical Garden will reopen June 16, its president announced Thursday. 

The garden had been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"The Garden recognizes the importance of public gardens and outdoor spaces as indispensable to community healing," Garden President Peter Wyse Jackson said in a press release. 

Protective face coverings for all guests older than age 9 will be required.

In addition, tickets must be purchased in advance, as there will be no walk-up or day-of, on-site purchases. Tickets will be available one week before the garden opens. 

Remaining closed until further notice are the following: all conservatories, the Sachs Museum and Tower Grove House, The Children’s Garden and water play areas. 

The garden broke ground Feb. 27 on a $92 million visitor center initially set to open in 2022. 

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports