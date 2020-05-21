Missouri Botanical Garden is reopening, but you'll need a mask and advance tickets

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Botanical Garden will reopen June 16, its president announced Thursday.

The garden had been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Garden recognizes the importance of public gardens and outdoor spaces as indispensable to community healing," Garden President Peter Wyse Jackson said in a press release.

Protective face coverings for all guests older than age 9 will be required.

In addition, tickets must be purchased in advance, as there will be no walk-up or day-of, on-site purchases. Tickets will be available one week before the garden opens.

Remaining closed until further notice are the following: all conservatories, the Sachs Museum and Tower Grove House, The Children’s Garden and water play areas.

The garden broke ground Feb. 27 on a $92 million visitor center initially set to open in 2022.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.