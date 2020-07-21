Missouri breaks another record with 1,138 new cases as virus surges

The task force reported an increase in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations to 234 Tuesday from 228 Monday. This average, however, includes a decrease in total hospitalized COVID-positive patients to 250 Tuesday from 260 Monday, as well as hospitalized patients suspected of having the virus, which decreased to 152 from 176.

There are 55 patients in the St. Louis region in intensive care, a decrease from 58, and 29 patients are on ventilators, a decrease of two, according to the group’s findings.

“We don’t want to get back to where we were in April when we were concerned about the availability of hospital beds and ventilators,” said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force. “The only way to protect the vulnerable, prevent hospitalizations and, potentially, deaths is to keep transmission low. The only way to keep transmission low is for everyone in the community to do their part.”

St. Louis has reported 3,550 cases since the pandemic began; St. Louis County has reported 9,361.

Illinois on Tuesday tracked 163,703 total cases and 7,324 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

