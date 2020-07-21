Missouri breaks another record with 1,138 new cases as virus surges

Missouri again broke a single-day record for coronavirus cases Tuesday, reporting 1,138 new cases across the state, according to findings from the state health department.
The bulk of the cases come from urban areas like Kansas City and St. Louis, but parts of southwest Missouri are seeing an increase in cases, too.
Missouri has set single-day records for the number of cases at least three times in the past two weeks, but Tuesday marked the first time the number broke 1,000.
Missouri reported 34,762 total virus cases Tuesday and 1,143 total deaths. Since Monday, at least 11 more people have died.
Regional metrics used to track coronavirus data showed hospitalizations continued to increase Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Tuesday was the first day since May 2 that more than 40 COVID-19 positive hospital admissions were recorded in one day.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has previously said if the seven-day average for new hospitalizations reaches 35, or if 40 or more people are admitted to a hospital for three out of four days, city officials will consider “pulling back” the reopening of the city. Krewson was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
The task force reported an increase in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations to 234 Tuesday from 228 Monday. This average, however, includes a decrease in total hospitalized COVID-positive patients to 250 Tuesday from 260 Monday, as well as hospitalized patients suspected of having the virus, which decreased to 152 from 176.
There are 55 patients in the St. Louis region in intensive care, a decrease from 58, and 29 patients are on ventilators, a decrease of two, according to the group’s findings.
“We don’t want to get back to where we were in April when we were concerned about the availability of hospital beds and ventilators,” said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force. “The only way to protect the vulnerable, prevent hospitalizations and, potentially, deaths is to keep transmission low. The only way to keep transmission low is for everyone in the community to do their part.”
St. Louis has reported 3,550 cases since the pandemic began; St. Louis County has reported 9,361.
Illinois on Tuesday tracked 163,703 total cases and 7,324 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
This is a developing story and will be updated
