Missouri breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases for third time in eight days

"We need young people to take this virus seriously and understand the responsibility they have in the health of their families and communities," Williams said.

The rise in cases has also been attributed to increased testing statewide. But while more laboratories are reporting test results that may reflect infections from days earlier, infections are on the rise too, Williams said.

Williams and Parson insisted that while the cases are increasing, the state economy can continue reopening as long as people practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and practice safe hygiene.

"We know so much more about the virus today," Williams said.

Facing a rise in cases, Springfield on Monday joined a growing list of Missouri cities and counties to mandate facial coverings in public settings. St. Louis city and county, Kansas City and Jackson County, among others, have done the same.

Parson, who has come under criticism after his campaign posted pictures online of a maskless Parson interacting with the public over the weekend, said he would not issue a statewide order requiring face coverings. But he encouraged "anyone who feels comfortable wearing a mask" to wear one.