Missouri businesses reopen as state records jump in virus cases

‘Working a whole lot harder’

In St. Charles, cars cruised South Main Street as shoppers browsed the stores that were open and diners took advantage of a mild day to eat outdoors. Some stores were still doing curbside delivery. Others were dark.

Tom Feldewerth, owner of The Flower Petaler, said many stores on the historic strip are usually closed on Monday and he expected more to be open Tuesday.

“We have had a fantastic day,” said Shelly Hoffmann, a floral designer at The Flower Petaler who said coming back to work was “like Christmas morning to me.”

Both she and Feldewerth were wearing masks, and Feldewerth said about half his customers were masked, too. He said it seemed to make customers more comfortable to have employees masked.

Gina King, owner of Studio Valentine, said she was staying open longer to make up for the limits she placed on the number of customers in the hair salon at the same time. “I’ll recoup my money the same, but I’m working a whole lot harder to do it,” she said.

Most of the chain stores, including major retailers, were closed and dark at the Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, which gave it a dim, near-closed feel.