Missouri cancels mass COVID-19 vaccination events amid 'extreme winter weather'

JEFFERSON CITY — All state-run COVID-19 vaccination events in Missouri are canceled for the rest of this week because of "extreme winter weather," Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday.

The cancelations will not affect how much vaccine each region receives, Parson said. The Missouri Highway Patrol will house shipments in each of the state's nine regions and will help distribute them to community hospitals, which will administer them according to the state's tier program. Some shipments may be delayed, according to a Monday news release.

This week's vaccine distribution, sponsored by Missouri National Guard and various state departments, will focus on at-risk citizens in St. Louis and Kansas City at locations that don't require residents to travel, such as senior apartment centers and retirement centers.

Scheduled second doses of Pfizer vaccine at mass vaccination events are postponed, but the doses will remain in the region and will still be administered, Parson said.