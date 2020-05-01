Missouri cases jump by 273 Friday, as Illinois has largest single-day increase in cases

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported a spike in new COVID-19 cases Friday caused by mass testing of workers at a meat processing plant about an hour north of Kansas City, as Illinois had its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak.
Missouri state officials reported 273 new confirmed cases and eight additional deaths Friday. There have been 7,835 confirmed cases in the state, including 337 deaths.
The uptick is about 100 more than the state reported on average each day over the past week. The bump can largely be attributed to the mass testing of employees, including asymptomatic people, at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant in St. Joseph, Mo., state health director Dr. Randall Williams said Friday.
About 2,300 workers at the plant have been tested. So far test results for the first 1,625 asymptomatic people produced 259 positive results, in addition to 36 workers with symptoms tested last week. Results are still pending for 709 workers and testing is ongoing.
The average number of confirmed cases reported each day statewide over the past week is down from April 12's peak of 256.
Testing for COVID-19 has increased in Missouri this week, in part due to mass testings at locations like the Triumph plant and an effort to test large numbers of asymptomatic people in eight locations in Missouri to gauge community spread of the virus. Missouri did not update its testing figures Friday, but over the past week, the state has tested an average of about 3,400 people each day, up from about 1,300 per day the week before.
Illinois, which has about double the population, has been testing around 14,000 people a day most of this week.
Illinois has not seen the same decreases in daily case counts as Missouri. The state on Friday reported its largest single-day jump in cases since the start of the outbreak, with officials reporting 3,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state had a total of 56,055 known cases, including 2,457 deaths by Friday afternoon.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state conducted 14,821 coronavirus tests in the past day for a total of 284,688.
During his daily press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted large protests in Chicago and Springfield and said he would “defend to the death” their right to make their feelings heard. The protests came as a new executive order took effect on Friday extending through May 29 the state’s emergency stay-at-home order.
But Pritzker said he was willing to relax the restrictions in subregions of the state if they appear to be recovering more quickly from the pandemic than other areas, and if they show a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases or positive tests over 14 days, following guidelines set by President Donald Trump.
“I want as much as everybody else for everybody to get back to work and for us to move toward normalcy but I also want to say that I’m not going to do it until I know people are safe. It isn’t going to be because some protester has a sign that says ‘liberate Illinois,’” he said.
He said the state was gearing up for a contact tracing operation that would cost $80 million, and would soon be hiring “an army” of people to work either for pay or as volunteers.
He said it was “not an accident” that the state had “bent the curve” on the infection rate. But he said relaxing restrictions too soon would cause that rate to resurge and that people should understand that a positive trend in numbers meant mitigation efforts were working.
In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 353 with COVID-19 had died as of Friday afternoon.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the metro area have stayed mostly stable throughout the past week.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 654 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Friday, down 31 from the day before. Of those, 164 were in intensive care units and 112 people were using ventilators to breathe.
Those numbers are far from overwhelming the local health care system. The hospitals have about 5,500 available beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by local municipalities in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,253 cases, 159 deaths. The county announced 117 additional cases and six additional deaths Friday. At least 46 nursing homes within the county have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state.
St. Louis: 1,145 cases, 64 deaths. Deaths connected to the city include at least seven nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis. The state reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis area nursing homes.
St. Charles County: 591 cases, 37 deaths. The county reported eight new cases and two additional deaths Friday, including one resident at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home, where now at least 17 residents with the virus have died. There has also been one death reported at the Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo, according to family members. There are nine nursing homes with outbreaks in the county, according to the state health department.
Jefferson County: 274 cases, eight deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 116 cases, 13 deaths. The county reported no new cases or deaths Friday. At least 11 of the county's 13 deaths were residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington.
St. Clair County: 496 cases, 39 deaths. There were 14 new cases and two additional deaths reported Friday. The county's tally includes 21 deaths attributed to nursing homes: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home and six at the Four Fountains nursing home and two deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 339 cases, 22 deaths. The county reported five new cases and one new deaths Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 15 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
Monroe County: 70 cases, 11 deaths. The county reported one new case and one additional death Friday, Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Friday afternoon, more than 64,100 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
