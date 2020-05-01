Missouri cases jump by 273 Friday, as Illinois has largest single-day increase in cases

Illinois, which has about double the population, has been testing around 14,000 people a day most of this week.

Illinois has not seen the same decreases in daily case counts as Missouri. The state on Friday reported its largest single-day jump in cases since the start of the outbreak, with officials reporting 3,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state had a total of 56,055 known cases, including 2,457 deaths by Friday afternoon.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state conducted 14,821 coronavirus tests in the past day for a total of 284,688.

During his daily press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted large protests in Chicago and Springfield and said he would “defend to the death” their right to make their feelings heard. The protests came as a new executive order took effect on Friday extending through May 29 the state’s emergency stay-at-home order.

But Pritzker said he was willing to relax the restrictions in subregions of the state if they appear to be recovering more quickly from the pandemic than other areas, and if they show a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases or positive tests over 14 days, following guidelines set by President Donald Trump.