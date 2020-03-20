Missouri cases of COVID-19 jump to 47, state's third death reported in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus epidemic, jumped to 47 Friday, including at least three deaths.

Officials in St. Louis County announced the county's first death Friday evening. The patient was a woman in her 60s, who had underlying health issues. She died Friday in a hospital.

Jackson County near Kansas City had reported a death earlier Friday. That patient was a woman in her 80s who had not recently traveled, Jackson County Health Director Bridgette Shaffer said at a news conference.

The first confirmed COVID-19 death in the state was announced Wednesday in Boone County, which includes Columbia. The patient was in their 60s and had recently traveled outside the United States.

Also Friday evening, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

Many of Missouri's new cases added to the state's total Friday came as results from private lab tests were reported to the state. Private tests are increasingly being processed across the country as regulations have been loosened and they are able to get supplies.

In Missouri, St. Louis County has the most known cases in the state at 10, according to a daily report from county officials. That count is one more than the state department of health is reporting for St. Louis County, but the state's numbers include three cases where the county has not yet been specified.