Missouri cases of COVID-19 jumps to 47

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus epidemic, jumped to 47 Friday, up from 24 the day before, according to a count from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Many of the new cases announced Friday came as results from private lab tests were reported to the state. Private tests are increasingly being processed across the country as regulations have been loosened and they are able to get supplies.

The count includes at lease one case of person-to-person spread in the state, known as community transmission. A case in Pulaski County in Central Missouri was not travel related, according to a statement from the U.S. Army base in the county Fort Leonard Wood. The case was not connected to the base.

In Missouri, St. Louis County has the most known cases in the state at 10, according to a daily report from county officials. That count is one more than the state department of health is reporting for St. Louis County, but the state's numbers include three cases where the county has not yet been specified.

St. Louis City has five confirmed cases and St. Charles County has one.

Other counties with multiple cases include Kansas City with seven and Greene County, which includes Springfield, with six.

Missouri has had one known death from COVID-19, which was announced Wednesday.

Officials said the patient who died had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Boone County, which includes Columbia. The patient was in their 60s and had recently traveled outside the United States, according to a Tuesday news release.