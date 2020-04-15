Missouri close to 150 coronavirus deaths, as Illinois death toll nears 950

ST. LOUIS — The rate of new coronavirus cases was beginning to slow in areas of Illinois and Missouri Wednesday as the death toll from the pandemic reached 147 in Missouri and 948 in Illinois.
Missouri reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 4,895, with the highest concentration in the St. Louis region.
Still, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson voiced some optimism Wednesday.
"The trajectory is not as high as we feared it might be, but it is still going up," Krewson said in a video briefing. "We are flattening the curve a little, the latest models show us that."
Krewson said that while the rate of new cases in the region has somewhat slowed after stay-home orders went into place, she expects orders will still need to be extended in coming days.
"We are not flattening the curve enough that we can risk going back to our old ways here," she said, adding: "We can't risk having this second wave."
At least 127 people in the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, who tested positive for the virus had died by Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also said Tuesday that his state appeared to be "bending the curve," or slowing the rate of new cases and use of intensive care unit beds. Pritzker said a key metric to track that rate was the length of time it took the state's cases to double. In late March, Illinois cases doubled every two days, but by Sunday that figure extended to 8.2 days.
On Wednesday, Illinois announced 1,346 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 24,593.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also said Wednesday that the St. Louis region was beginning to "flatten the curve."
Garza said projections estimated 71,000 people in the region could catch the coronavirus by the end of April, down from an earlier projection which indicated about 80,000 people would be infected this month.
Garza projected the peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area would be around April 25.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the St. Louis metro area include:
St. Louis County: 1,896 cases, 58 deaths as of Tuesday. Deaths connected to the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Lisa Steelman, a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School and Rev. Carl S. Smith, a North County minister and former St. Louis police officer.
St. Louis: 723 cases, 26 deaths as of Tuesday. Deaths connected to the city include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis and at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis. The nursing home reported that at least 40 residents and 9 employees tested positive for the virus as of Friday.
St. Charles County: 412 cases, 17 deaths as of Tuesday. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least nine residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 139 cases, three deaths as of Tuesday. Six people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home have tested positive for the virus. Facility officials declined to say how many of those were staff or residents.
Franklin County: 87 cases, five deaths as of Wednesday. At least 34 of the positive cases are from the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Four of the nursing homes' residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 228 cases, 15 deaths as of Wednesday.
Madison County: 128 cases, two deaths as of Tuesday.
Monroe County: 50 cases, five deaths as of Wednesday. Four of the deaths are associated with an outbreak at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia where at least 27 residents and staff have been sickened by the virus.
Nationally, by Wednesday afternoon more than 25,900 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. Nearly 607,000 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
