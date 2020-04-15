Missouri close to 150 coronavirus deaths, as Illinois death toll nears 950

ST. LOUIS — The rate of new coronavirus cases was beginning to slow in areas of Illinois and Missouri Wednesday as the death toll from the pandemic reached 147 in Missouri and 948 in Illinois.

Missouri reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 4,895, with the highest concentration in the St. Louis region.

Still, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson voiced some optimism Wednesday.

"The trajectory is not as high as we feared it might be, but it is still going up," Krewson said in a video briefing. "We are flattening the curve a little, the latest models show us that."

Krewson said that while the rate of new cases in the region has somewhat slowed after stay-home orders went into place, she expects orders will still need to be extended in coming days.

"We are not flattening the curve enough that we can risk going back to our old ways here," she said, adding: "We can't risk having this second wave."

At least 127 people in the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, who tested positive for the virus had died by Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also said Tuesday that his state appeared to be "bending the curve," or slowing the rate of new cases and use of intensive care unit beds. Pritzker said a key metric to track that rate was the length of time it took the state's cases to double. In late March, Illinois cases doubled every two days, but by Sunday that figure extended to 8.2 days.

On Wednesday, Illinois announced 1,346 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 24,593.