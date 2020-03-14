Missouri confirms a fifth coronavirus case

Updated at 8:46 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY — A fifth case of coronavirus in Missouri has been confirmed, the Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday. The individual who tested positive is in Greene County and the case is travel-related, the state said.

Health department staff in the Springfield area are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHSS to determine whether any close contacts of that individual were possibly exposed.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS has tested a total of 127 individuals for COVID-19 including the positive case announced Saturday. Two positive cases have been reported in St. Louis County, one in Henry County and one additional case in Greene County, the state said.

Earlier Saturday, the state said the Henry County resident had been hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, then transferred on March 8 to an unidentified facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently. No further information about the patient was provided.

Golden Valley hospital has been placed on diversion for emergency service and has been advised to admit no new patients. While the state awaits confirmation of the test results from CDC, the Henry County Health Center is treating this presumptive case as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health, DHSS said. Patients and visitors to the hospital will be contacted by public health officials as available information warrants.