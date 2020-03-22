Missouri conservation department closes offices to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Due to the threat of the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Conservation will close its offices across the state starting on Monday through April 15, officials announced Sunday. Offices will still be staffed.

Last week the department closed its shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers and educational centers statewide. The department has also canceled its public events and programs, including hunter education classes and landowner workshops.

Conservation areas, nature trails and boat accesses remain open to the public, officials said. Hunting, fishing and trapping seasons are continuing.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344 @RachelDRice on Twitter rrice@post-dispatch.com

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months