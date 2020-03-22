Missouri conservation department closes offices to visitors
0 comments

Missouri conservation department closes offices to visitors

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY — Due to the threat of the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Conservation will close its offices across the state starting on Monday through April 15, officials announced Sunday. Offices will still be staffed.

Last week the department closed its shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers and educational centers statewide. The department has also canceled its public events and programs, including hunter education classes and landowner workshops.

Conservation areas, nature trails and boat accesses remain open to the public, officials said. Hunting, fishing and trapping seasons are continuing.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

@RachelDRice on Twitter

rrice@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports