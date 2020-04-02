Missouri coronavirus cases surpass 1,800 total, Illinois reaches nearly 7,700
Missouri coronavirus cases surpass 1,800 total, Illinois reaches nearly 7,700

Stephen Painter crosses Market Street in downtown St. Louis on his way to work at a bank on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people about maintaining social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Missouri health officials reported 1,834 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 1,581 the previous day, an increase of 253 people. The state also reported another death, for a total of 19 caused by the disease.

Jefferson County reported its first death from the virus, a woman in her 80s.

Illinois health officials, meanwhile, reported 715 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 7,695. Officials also reported 16 new deaths, for a total of 157 in the state.

In Illinois, 43,656 people have been tested for the virus.

