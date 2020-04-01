Missouri coronavirus cases top 1,500, Illinois nears 7,000 as STL area death toll hits 12

ST. LOUIS — State health officials reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri and nearly 1,000 new cases in Illinois on Wednesday, as the death toll from the disease rose to 12 in the St. Louis region.

Missouri cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,581 Wednesday, including 18 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. More than half of the state's cases are from the St. Louis region. Cases in the state increased by more than 340% over the last week.

In Illinois, cases reached 6,980 on Wednesday, including 141 deaths. That's 2.7 times the cases reported one week earlier.

So far, about 17,427 Missouri residents have been tested for the virus, according to DHSS. Nearly 40,400 people in Illinois have been tested.

The latest counts from local health officials Wednesday included:

St. Louis County: 547 cases, five deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55 and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital who was in her 60s.

St. Louis: 195 cases, one death, Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis.