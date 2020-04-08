Missouri coronavirus cases top 3,300, Illinois cases at more than 15,000

ST. LOUIS — Cases of the new coronavirus topped 3,300 in Missouri, and Illinois confirmed more than 15,000 cases Wednesday, as the death toll connected to COVID-19 has reached more than 55 in the St. Louis region.

Missouri reported 290 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Wednesday for a total of 3,327 cases and 58 deaths in the state.

Both figures are more than double the totals reported one week earlier.

In Illinois, confirmed cases jumped by 1,529 in one day to 15,078 Wednesday, with a total of 462 deaths. One new death was announced in the Metro East Wednesday, in Madison County.

Some state counts in Missouri have differed from totals provided by local health departments, typically lagging behind. But the latest numbers released by local officials in the St. Louis metro area include: