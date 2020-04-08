Missouri coronavirus cases top 3,300, Illinois count jumps to more than 15,000

ST. LOUIS — Cases of the new coronavirus topped 3,300 in Missouri, and Illinois confirmed more than 15,000 cases Wednesday, as the death toll connected to COVID-19 has reached more than 55 in the St. Louis region.

Missouri reported 290 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Wednesday.

That amounts to 3,327 cases and 58 deaths in the state, more than double the totals reported one week earlier.

In Illinois, 1,529 new cases were announced Wednesday. The state is now reporting 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths. One new death was announced in the Metro East Wednesday, a Madison County woman in her 60s who died at a hospital.

The daily rate of new cases has somewhat leveled off in Illinois in recent days, said Illinois health department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike during a new conference Wednesday.

"With guarded optimism, we are hoping we are getting to either the peak or a plateau,” Ezike said.

In Missouri, some state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, typically lagging behind. But the latest numbers released by local officials in the St. Louis metro area include: