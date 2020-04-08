Missouri coronavirus cases top 3,300, Illinois count jumps to more than 15,000

ST. LOUIS — Cases of the new coronavirus topped 3,300 in Missouri, and Illinois confirmed more than 15,000 cases Wednesday, as the death toll connected to COVID-19 has reached more than 55 in the St. Louis region.
Missouri reported 290 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Wednesday.
That amounts to 3,327 cases and 58 deaths in the state, more than double the totals reported one week earlier.
In Illinois, 1,529 new cases were announced Wednesday. The state is now reporting 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths. One new death was announced in the Metro East Wednesday, a Madison County woman in her 60s who died at a hospital.
The daily rate of new cases has somewhat leveled off in Illinois in recent days, said Illinois health department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike during a new conference Wednesday.
"With guarded optimism, we are hoping we are getting to either the peak or a plateau,” Ezike said.
In Missouri, some state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, typically lagging behind. But the latest numbers released by local officials in the St. Louis metro area include:
St. Louis County: 1,280 cases, 26 deaths. Deaths include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55 and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The county total may also include a school bus driver who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High. The driver died Sunday after testing positive for the virus, district officials said.
St. Louis: 482 cases, 12 deaths. Deaths include Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis, and Dennis Wallace, a St. Louis Metro bus driver.
St. Charles County: 271 cases, nine deaths. Cases include at least 35 reported at the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home, where at least three residents with COVID-19 have died. There have also been at least 18 cases reported at CenterPointe Hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 93 cases, two deaths.
Franklin County: 57 cases, three deaths.
St. Clair County: 127 cases, three deaths.
Madison County: 82 cases, two deaths.
Monroe County: 21 cases, one death. Cases include three people connected to the Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Waterloo.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task force, has said that an estimated 80,000 people in the region could catch the coronavirus by the end of April.
Nationally, by Wednesday afternoon at least 418,185 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a New York Times database. At least 14,000 patients with the virus have died in the U.S.
The World Health Organization reported more than 1.3 million cases and about 79,000 deaths worldwide Wednesday afternoon.
